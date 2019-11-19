Love him or hate him, attention guru and serial entrepreneur, Gary Vee is onto something – mankind’s collective attention belongs to the handheld device that you may be reading this article on.

Recent research sponsored by a global technology company called Asurion, found that on average, Americans check their phones every 12 minutes and about 80 times a day. That should be incentive enough to consider making a mobile app for your business but with more than four and a half million apps split across Google Play Store and the Apple App store, is it worth your business building an app? After all, not every app is going to become the next Uber, Tinder or Instagram so should you be following the app-making trend? It’s a fair question and this article may just help you answer.

What is an app?

Mobile applications, or apps to you and I, are software applications that can be run on a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

Apps are being developed daily to cater to the needs of consumers in virtually every industry from casinos to cars. Between Google Play store and the Apple App Store, there are more than 4 million apps to download. Not every app is going to reach the dizzying heights of success or global recognition of Uber, Tinder or Instagram but there is scope for success and a piece of the pie – and it’s a large pie. According to Statista, global mobile revenues were valued at over $365 billion and are projected to generate more than $935 billion in 2023. These revenues will originate from downloads and in-app advertising.

Benefits of Building an App for Your Business

Customer Loyalty

Mobile apps help to build bonds with customers and foster customer loyalty through instant and offline access and constant communication. Push notifications enable a constant stream of up-to-the-minute updates for products, services, or company updates. It also allows any app users to be first in line for important developments.

Increase Sales

Given the sheer amount of time spent on mobile coupled with passive browsing, apps provide a unique opportunity to boost sales. These apps provide easy access for online shopping which is supported by integration with social media apps like Facebook and Instagram too.

Excellent Customer Service

Efficient and effective customer service is a feather in the cap of any business. Apps ensure that customers have access to round-the-clock support that offers quality help at no added cost.

Understanding Your Customer Base

Mobile apps are a gold mine for data, providing a constant stream of consumer behavior and preferences. This rich source of data can be analyzed to improve the customer experience. It can even predict important trends and direct future developments to cater to the growing needs of customers with tailored products and services.

Cost-effective Advertising

Mobile apps provide a great platform to advertise and promote products to your customers, ensuring that messaging reaches your target audience at a minimal cost. In-app purchases are also an excellent way to boost revenues from mobile app initiatives.

Boost Brand Recognition

Earlier we alluded to the capacity for constant communication, customer service excellence and social media integration. The combination of these value-adding components will have the desired effect of boosting your brand and occupying a favorable place in the mind of your customers. User friendly features and interface design will also enhance the app experience, helping you to both retain and grow your customer base.

Increase Visibility

Google’s search engine has adopted an approach that favors mobile. Improving your rankings on Google with a recognized mobile app will ensure you don’t get lost on the second page of search results. The greater your visibility the greater your chances and opportunities for growing your market share.

To Build or Not to Build?

When deciding to develop an app, you must ask yourself the following questions:

What is the Purpose of Our App?

Like any other service or product you wish to release onto the market, your app should have a crystal-clear purpose to fulfil. Why? Because ultimately, there needs to be a value exchange to make it viable. Your app should add enough value to the users who download and use it in return for the value they are willing to part with in exchange for your app. Ask yourself how your app will enrich the life of the user who will use it.

Will Our App Be Popular with Our Target Market?

Releasing any product or service on the market feels like a shot in the dark or a case of hit and hope but there are indications of whether or not any offering will be a success. The only catch to finding this out is undertaking a significant amount of in-depth research. Using your existing clientele and visitors to your website as a survey will also help you determine whether there is a profitable market for your mobile app and what features would help make it a source of value for your customers.

Is Our App Sustainable?

For your mobile app to come into existence a sizeable investment of money and time needs to be made. Understanding whether your app will be relevant for the foreseeable future will help you see if the investment is worthwhile. An ongoing investment of time and capital will be needed to upgrade the app to maintain a steady stream of value exchange between you and your app users.

What Does Our Business Need?

Not every business is compatible with or suited for a mobile app platform. Assessing your business’ needs is a critical consideration to make before investing in an app. The majority of businesses that involve high levels of interaction and engagement are usually well suited and appropriate.

To Build or not to Build a Mobile App

With the tally for smartphone users going over and above the 2.7 billion mark, there’s plenty of reason to build a mobile app for your business. Whether you are building an app or have already developed one, the numbers alone offer plenty of encouragement to keep the faith.

However, remember that for success to be achieved, you have to do more than develop the app; users have to download and use your app too.