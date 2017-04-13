Shred Your Documents for Free at Four Central Oregon Locations – Saturday, April 15

Mid Oregon Credit Union has teamed up with Secure Shred, a division of Bend Garbage & Recycling, to help Central Oregonians stay protected from fraud and identity theft. They are offering a safe disposal of sensitive documents on Free Shred Day, April 15 at four Mid Oregon Credit Union locations:

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Bend Olney Branch – 202 NE Olney Avenue (near Black Bear Diner)

Madras Branch – 395 SE Fifth Street (at Fifth and “F” Streets)

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Redmond Branch – 2625 SW 17th Place (next to Bi-Mart)

Prineville Branch – 305 NE Hickey Farms Road (in front of Bi-Mart)

Free Shred is intended for private residential document shredding only, no commercial or business shredding provided. Personal documents with staples and paper clips are okay. “It’s a great opportunity to go through important paperwork such as old bills, tax documents or anything containing your account numbers, signatures or Social Security numbers, and bring the materials down for secure disposal,” said Kyle Frick, Mid Oregon VP Marketing. “It’s a great way to protect against identity theft, it’s open to the public and it’s free.”

Mid Oregon is asking event participants to consider bringing a donation to benefit Healthy Beginnings www.myhb.org. A representative will be onsite at event locations to answer questions about their no cost health and developmental screenings for local preschool children.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned, financial cooperative that has served Central Oregonians since 1957. With well over 26,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union is helping members meet their financial needs and dreams. For more information about Mid Oregon Credit Union services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine and Sisters, please visit www.midoregon.com