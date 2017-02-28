Bend, Oregon-based Sign Pro Celebrates 25 Years. Gives Back to the Community

(Photo above: (L-R) Susie Decker, Gwenn Wysling, John Larkin, Tess Tompos | courtesy of Sign Pro)

If you have lived here for very long, you may remember the jingle. In 1992, Sign Pro opened its doors in Bend. It was during the Super Bowl between Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys and Jim Kelly of the Buffalo Bills that their first television commercial aired. Sign Pro’s affiliation in the beginning with KTVZ gave them a great opportunity to get their name out and announce their new business. They were certainly successful in getting the jingle stuck in your head.

In April 1998, the ownership of Sign Pro was purchased by its founders John Larkin, Tess Tompos and Susie Decker. Their vision was, and still is, to provide Central Oregon with quality signs at an affordable price paired with great customer service. In 2007, Sign Pro was awarded by the Bend Chamber of Commerce, Distinguished Small Business of the Year.

Sign Pro offers all types of sign services – vehicle lettering, banners, digital printing, real estate signs, ADA signs, display signs and decals. Many of the vehicles you see driving around Central Oregon were lettered by Sign Pro.

Over the 25 years Sign Pro has been in business, the economy and business climate in Central Oregon has changed so much explained Tompos.

“ike every business in town, sometimes Sign Pro has thrived and other times they simply survived. They fully understand that without the loyalty of their customers they would not be celebrating this 25 year milestone today.

To celebrate while showing gratitude to the community, they have decided to make a donation every quarter in 2017 to a worthy cause in Central Oregon. “Considering the amount of snow that has fallen so far this year and the challenging winter we are experiencing, Sign Pro recently made a donation to Bethlehem Inn,” said Tompos.

They chose Bethlehem Inn because of their efforts to provide emergency shelter to the homeless in our area. Sign Pro fully supports them in their mission of transforming lives with shelter, help and hope. So now every time you “Sign Up With Sign Pro” you can be sure a portion of your sign cost will go directly back into the community.

John, Tess and Susie think that’s a pretty great way to thank Central Oregon for their support over the past 25 years.

www.signprooregon.com