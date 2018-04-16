Simple Ways to Boost Your Career as a Teacher

A career in education is among the most rewarding career paths today. Aside from the financial rewards, you are on the forefront of shaping the future and preparing the next generation. The emotional rewards of seeing students achieve success and accomplish their goals in life are priceless indeed.

Working as a teacher is rewarding, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay attention to your career progression along the way. There are plenty of opportunities to pursue in the modern education landscape of today, and these next several tips and tricks will help you get started with your own pursuit right away.

Pursue Higher Education

There are a lot of programs and courses designed to help teachers acquire more skills and pursue a higher degree in their fields. For starters, top universities like Fresno Pacific University now offer continuing education credits for teachers, allowing you to continue your study at your own pace.

Online programs suit teachers perfectly with the extra flexibility they offer. Most online programs don’t require you to attend classes or commute to the university; you can take the course at your own pace and study from anywhere and at any time.

Short courses are worth considering too. Many of them are also available online and they cover specific topics. You can acquire new skills and improve your abilities as a teacher by completing online short courses in select topics.

Take Advantage of Incentives

There are also a lot of federal and state incentive programs designed specifically for teachers. At the top of the list of incentives you can claim as a teacher, there is the student loan forgiveness program. If you study for your education degree on a student loan, working as a teacher qualifies you for this incentive.

There are also district incentive programs worth looking into. The District of Columbia, for example, has IMPACTplus, a program designed to reward teachers based on their annual evaluation results and their performance throughout the year. Denver has a similar program to help teachers increase their salaries based on objectives and specific goals.

On top of these programs, we now have many professional development programs for teachers. The available programs help teachers participate in things like the College Level Examination Program (CLEP) and improve themselves as teachers. In the case of CLEP, teachers can earn college credits by simply taking the program.

Seek New Opportunities

Lastly, you can choose to seek new, better opportunities. Some states have better incentives and career options for teachers. Schools may offer specific rewards for teachers with higher degrees. All of these details matter, since they will influence your career progression substantially.

Don’t hesitate to make the leap and move to another school, district or state if that is something you can do. It is a fantastic career move to make, especially with the education landscape growing at its present rate. It won’t be long before you start getting new opportunities, advancing in your career and reaching new heights – and your goals – as a full-time teacher in a school of your choice.