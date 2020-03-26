Sisters Folk Festival Creates ‘A New Dawn’ for My Own Two Hands

As you may have heard, Sisters Folk Festival has cleared the calendar through May. This includes the My Own Two Hands events that were to take place May 8-9 (Artist Reception, Community Sing at The Belfry and Art Auction fundraiser at Ponderosa Forge). Responding to COVID-19 has required us to make thoughtful decisions for the health and safety of people attending, performing and supporting our events and programming.

We are currently working on a completely different My Own Two Hands fundraiser called “A New Dawn.”! With more virtual opportunities coming to light, we’re considering utilizing an online auction platform and/or integrating My Own Two Hands into the Sisters Folk Festival, September 11-13. One of the positive results of this change is that we will have longer-lasting and more meaningful ways to promote you and your work through multiple channels and to further corners of the world. We’re working on the details and welcome your thoughts.

For those who have donated your artwork, we beam you a heartfelt THANK YOU! Your support is greatly appreciated during these uncertain times. For those who expressed an interest in donating but didn’t get around to it (we get it, there’s a lot going on right now!) we ask you to consider contributing to ‘A New Dawn.’ You can let us know you’re on board for contributing to the art auction fundraiser by emailing kate@sistersfolkfestival.org or completing a donation form. Please try to submit your donation form by April 30. Once we get donation information from you we can begin to promote you and your work. Date to drop off artwork to be determined.

We will be in touch with updates. Thank you in advance for your understanding during this evolving climate.

Sending abundant health and creativity,

Sisters Folk Festival staff and board