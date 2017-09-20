Sisters Motor Lodge 1938 Legacy for Sale

(Photo courtesy of Fratzke Commercial Real Estate)

Operational since 1938, the Sisters Motor Lodge has been a haven for travelers worldwide seeking to soak in all that the City of Sisters and the Cascade Mountain range has to offer. With eleven boutique rooms, an outdoor gathering area, fountain, hammocks and a spa — the 1950’s style lodge is a favorite for guests to book year after year, especially for special events like the Sisters Rodeo, Quilt Show and Folk Festival, which can sell out up to a year in advance.

The lodge has plenty of parking and visitors have an easy walk into town for shopping and dining. There’s close access to hiking, biking and skiing trails and incredible views of the Three Sisters Mountains that, according to current owner Mary Fowler, used to be called Faith, Hope and Charity.

Fowler, who moved to Central Oregon in 1993 from Vermont, grew up vacationing in the Black Butte area with her family. Like a lot of Central Oregon transplants, she knew for a long time that someday she would end up here. She purchased the lodge shortly after relocating and has owned and operated the property for over two decades.

Fowler and business partner made several exterior upgrades such as modern landscaping and irrigation. The interiors of each room were also redone and were given the look that it has today – kitschy, cozy and welcoming.

Sisters Motor Lodge also has a full service website with pictures, pricing, city information and reservations functions.

After 23 years, Fowler is now at the point in her life where it is time to sell the lodge to a buyer who will continue creating an affordable and comfortable atmosphere where they can come to enjoy the Sisters and beyond. Fowler plans to retire and move to the southwest.

Brian Fratzke, the main realtor for the sale of the Sisters Motor Lodge says, “What was of most interest to myself and Dan Steelhammer is that when we met with Mary, we thought her clientele would have been a [mostly]older group of people.”

“Much to the contrary,” Fowler told Brian and Dan, “…the millennials and the overland generation that likes to load everything up in the truck, Subaru or Land Cruiser are my primary client base. They love the mid-century modern look. It reminds them of the 1950s with modern conveniences.”

Over the years, Fowler has had guests from all over the world. Being a world traveler herself, it’s been a huge delight to meet so many people from so many different places.

Fowler says, “My best memories of owning the lodge will be the beauty of the area, the guests, the sunshine and of course, the amazing community.”

Both Fratzke and Fowler are eager to pass on the lodge to passionate business owners who are committed to a tight knit community like Sisters.

There is [currently]no sign on the property and interested buyers must sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to obtaining the financials for the motel.

www.sistersmotorlodge.com/

www.fratzkecommercial.com/listings/511-w-cascade-avenue-sisters