Sisters Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for the 77th Annual PRCA Sisters Rodeo. With Xtreme Bulls competition on Wednesday, June 7, there are five exciting performances and a weekend of special events planned for The Biggest Little Show in the World.

Xtreme Bulls begins Wednesday, June 7, at 6:30pm. Rodeo performances are Friday, June 9 at 7pm, Saturday, June 10 at 1pm and 7pm, and Sunday, June 11 at 1pm. Slack (timed events) are on Thursday, June 8 and are free to spectators.

The traditional rodeo parade will be held in downtown Sisters on Saturday, June 10 at 9:30am. On Sunday, June 11, the Kiwanis Buckaroo Breakfast will be served from 7-11am and the Cowboy Church Service will be held at 9am. Both events will take place at the rodeo grounds.

EmyliaBreckel, Sisters PRCA Rodeo Queen will reign over the 77th annual rodeo. Each performance will feature a grand entry, wild horse race, tie-down roping, bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, bull riding, and barrel racing. The Xtreme Bulls event is bull riding only.

Cathy Williams, director of ticket sales said, “Tickets are selling fast. It’s wise to order now if you have a group or want specific locations.”

The ticket office is open from 10am to 4pm Monday through Saturday.

FOR TICKETS AND INFORMATION, CALL THE TICKET HOTLINE AT 541-549-0121 OR 800-827-7522 OR STOP BY THE TICKET OFFICE AT 220 WEST CASCADE STREET IN SISTERS FROM 10AM TO NOON AND 2PM TO 4PM. GO TO WWW.SISTERSRODEO.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION.