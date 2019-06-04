Six times  will be the answer to your moving and storage woes  

PODS or Portable On Demand Storage is a popular way to shift and store your belongings easily. They are timely and hassle-free. Moreover, a range of different pods size available can help you store as much or as little as you want.

PODS are useful for many situations and can ease out the moving and storage process significantly. So, we compiled a list of useful events when a PODS will make your life easy.

Changing houses

This one is probably the most common use of a PODS and very rightly so. There are so many things that need to be shifted as one changes houses- clothes, cutlery, furniture etc.

Things can get messy quickly. And the worst case scenario with improper organizing is that something gets stolen or lost. A PODS allows you to move a large number of your personal belongings from your old home to the new one efficiently and with an assurance of complete security.

Office renovations

There are a plethora of essential documents in any workplace. Even though some documents have been backed up online, there are many that cannot be uploaded and kept in the systems such as cheques and confidential contracts. Misplacing vital documents during an office renovation is a possibility.

Avoid the situation by using PODS so that your documents remain safe and confidential the way they are intended to be.

Long travel

Has a lack of passion at your job made you quit it and set you to travel the world and discover what is in store for you? Are you planning to take your time and see where the journey takes you? Some of us want to backpack through Europe or travel to an offbeat destination for a month and maybe more. However, long trips often draw eyes to an empty home. Nobody wants to get a call that their home has been broken into while sipping margaritas in Hawaii. Have a go at your dream vacation without any worry by storing your valuables with PODS.

Emergencies

Some things are not just material objects for us but have a memory attached to it that makes us want to conserve and keep them with us forever. However, there are some circumstances, such as natural disasters are unavoidable. If there is a warning sent out for one, it is crucial to act fast and efficiently for minimum damage to you, your loved ones and your belongings. PODS help the secure movement of your personal belongings to a secure location and store it for you until the situation is under control, and it is safe to return.

Moving out to college

Moving out is a rite of passage to responsibility for any future university student. There is so much to learn and do ahead. So naturally, shifting your child’s belongings from your home to their dorm can be a difficult trip. Moving to an out-of-state college, especially, is all the more difficult. A PODS can be useful to ease out the moving out process and help set up dorms quickly and without hassle.

House remodelling

Renovations are a bit messy no matter how hard you try; there are plastics sheets, ladders and paint boxes throughout the house. Your furniture and belongings are out of place and scattered everywhere. It is possible that your things may get damaged with spilled paint or polish. Prevent this and simplify the messiness with PODS moving and storage. Send your belongings out of the way and get them back after the renovation has been completed.

