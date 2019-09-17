Skeptoid Media Celebrates 13 Years of Podcasts

It’s Skeptoid Media’s 13th birthday, and the company is celebrating with a live 13-hour podcast and live video stream. On Thursday, October 3 at 1:13pm, it will host a live 13-hour podcast with 20 national and international guest speakers, broadcasting from the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab.

Skeptoid is hoping to raise $26,000 to continue to be able to offer the facts, science and history behind today’s most popular myths, conspiracy theories, alternative medicine and consumer schemes. The celebration runs through October 31 (the number 13 in reverse).

The company is asking everyone who has ever listened for a one-time birthday gift of $13—one dollar for every year of programming from Skeptoid. Donors are encouraged to give through the website: skeptoid.com/birthday.

Skeptoid Media, a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit, encourages public science literacy and critical thinking worldwide by producing free, STEM-focused educational and entertainment content. Its weekly Skeptoid science podcast was launched in 2006, and has been an iTunes top science podcast ever since, passing 100 million downloads in 2017 and currently serving 136,000 downloads every week.

Host and producer Brian Dunning incorporated Skeptoid Media in 2008. The show’s primary market organically became educators promoting science and critical thinking. To best serve the education mission, Skeptoid Media was converted to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2012. In 2017, Skeptoid Media permanently relocated its offices and production facilities to Bend.

skeptoid.com