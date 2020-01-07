Skeptoid Media Receives Grant for $6,500 from The Maria Foundation

Skeptoid Media, which encourages public science literacy and critical thinking by producing free, STEM-focused educational and entertainment content, received a $6,500 grant from The Maria Foundation. The grant will be used for general operating support. Additional support for Skeptoid comes from private donations and its more than 2,000 premium podcast listeners.

Skeptoid Media is dedicated to furthering knowledge and critical thinking. Since 2006, Skeptoid has been revealing the true science behind popular misinformation, pseudosciences and urban legends through videos, documentary films, educational materials and award-winning 15-minute weekly podcasts. Its international audience attracts nearly 93,000 downloads each week.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Maria Foundation for the operational funds,” says Brian Dunning, executive director and host of Skeptoid. “Their gift allows us to continue to give science a more significance voice in 2020 through our programming.”

The Skeptoid science podcast was launched in 2006, and has been an iTunes top science podcast ever since, passing 100 million downloads in 2017. Skeptoid Media was incorporated in 2008. The show’s primary market organically became educators promoting science and critical thinking. The organization was converted to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2012.

The mission of the Maria Foundation is to support general charitable causes, with a specific emphasis on organizations that focus on life-cycle brain development and the safety and welfare of animals.

skeptoid.org