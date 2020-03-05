Ski For All is Almost Here

The third annual Oregon Adaptive Sports Ski For All is Saturday, March 14 at Mt. Bachelor. The Ski For All is an all-abilities ski-a-thon that helps support access to the outdoors for individuals of all abilities by supporting OAS, which works to empower people of all abilities to live a thriving life by fully engaging in the outdoor community. Registration and donations are still being taken to support this effort.

THE CHALLENGE:

Ski or ride as much as you can in one day while raising funds to support the mission of Oregon Adaptive Sports.

HOW IT WORKS:

The Ski For All is a full day, 9am-4pm all-abilities ski-a-thon at Mt Bachelor. The feel-good competition is to raise funds to support OAS and to ensure that life-changing outdoor recreation is available to people of ALL abilities. The athletic competition is to ski or ride as many vertical feet in one day as possible utilizing any and all terrain that is open, while the Serious Stoke competition offers prizes for the Scavenger Hunt and other categories!

EVENT SCHEDULE:

7:30am-10am — Event check-in at the yurt next to Sunrise Lodge.

8am-8:45am — Breakfast in the Yurt, complimentary for all registered athletes.

8:30am-4pm — Ski For All Basecamp open in the Sunrise Lodge base area, music, coffee, snacks and stoke all day long!

9am — Event start at Sunrise Chairlift!

11:30am-1pm — Grab ‘N Go lunch available for athletes in the Ski for All Basecamp.

4pm — Competition ends, basecamp closes, event transitions to town!

5-7pm — Ski For All Celebration at Bend Brewing Company, Downtown.

6pm — Awards & Prizes

6:30pm — Music

7pm — Officially the event is over, but the music and party will continue!

FUNDRAISING PRIZES:

Prizes will be awarded for top individual fundraiser, top team fundraiser and fundraiser with most donors as counted at 3/14/2020 at 4pm. Top individual fundraiser will get a snowboard or skis from SnoPlanks! Fundraisers can also earn incentives for fundraising milestones:

First 100 to raise $100: Custom Ski For All Blackstrap neck tube

First 50 to raise $250: Custom Ski For All HydroFlask

First 25 to raise $500: Custom Ski For All ceramic mug

ATHLETE DIVISONS:

Prizes awarded to top competitor in each. Competitors ages 12 and under will compete in the “Youth” category no matter what type of equipment they use (including adaptive). Vertical feet will be tracked utilizing OAS provided “shredcards.”

Alpine Ski

Sit Ski

Snowboard

Telemark Ski

Youth (ages 12 and under, all disciplines)

*NEW* SERIOUS STOKE AWARDS:

This year, OAS will award prizes in ten categories to individuals who show their stoke throughout the day! Official categories will be sent out closer to the event, but examples include:

Spirit Award

Best Team Costume

Most lift rides

Fan favorite

Most Rainbow chair laps

SCAVENGER HUNT:

In the spirit of inclusion and stoke, OAS will have an enhanced scavenger hunt across Mt Bachelor with fun prizes for all ages! Scavenger hunt will remain on Green and Blue terrain but may involve some off-piste skiing. Details will be given out the morning of the event!

support.oregonadaptivesports.org