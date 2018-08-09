Small Business Management Program 2018-19 Applications Open Now

Are you ready to take the next step in developing your business? The SBDC’s powerful Small Business Management Program has been one of the most powerful professional development opportunities in Lincoln County for more than two decades.
The program runs from September through June and features one classroom session each month along with a one-on-one advising session each month. Early on, you’ll set goals with your advisor for what you intend to accomplish during your SBM year. Each month, you’ll work together to review the progress made and plan next steps to continue your progress.
Past SBM participants have used the program to help them:
- Improve and enhance their financial statements and accounting processes.
- Write employee manuals or otherwise improve their human resources management processes
- Ramp-up and refresh marketing efforts across a variety of platforms
- Explore various areas of business operations to help prepare new owners or the next generation of family business owners as they prepare for succession
- And much more – each program is tailored to the needs and expectations of you, the participant