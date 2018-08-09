Small Business Management Program 2018-19 Applications Open Now

Are you ready to take the next step in developing your business? The SBDC’s powerful Small Business Management Program has been one of the most powerful professional development opportunities in Lincoln County for more than two decades.

The program runs from September through June and features one classroom session each month along with a one-on-one advising session each month. Early on, you’ll set goals with your advisor for what you intend to accomplish during your SBM year. Each month, you’ll work together to review the progress made and plan next steps to continue your progress.

Past SBM participants have used the program to help them: