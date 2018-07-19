SMART Seeking Leadership Volunteers in Bend

Are you looking to make a difference in the lives of local children? SMART (Start Making A Reader Today®) is recruiting leadership volunteers to coordinate reading programs at schools across Deschutes County. Volunteer Site Coordinators are critical to SMART’s ability to bring one-on-one reading support and books to keep to 800 children in our community next year. We are looking for volunteer Site Coordinators for our programs at:

· Bear Creek Elementary

· RE Jewell Elementary

Site Coordinators oversee weekly reading sessions in which SMART Readers spend an hour each week from October through May reading one-on-one with PreK through third-grade children. They also work with SMART staff to ensure that the program is running effectively.

“If you choose to give the gift of your time to SMART, that gift will continue to benefit many children for years to come,” says SMART Site Coordinator Lisa Weil.

Volunteers have been at the heart of SMART’s work since its founding 27 years ago, and are critical to the success of its mission. To learn more about this fun and rewarding experience, please contact your local SMART office at 541-797-7726, or visit our website at www.getSMARToregon.org.

About SMART® (Start Making A Reader Today)

SMART is a statewide nonprofit organization that envisions an Oregon where every child can read and is empowered to succeed. We engage community volunteers to read one-on-one with PreK through third-grade children, providing a fun, child-guided experience that builds reading skills, self-confidence and a love of reading. Since 1992, SMART has steadily grown to become Oregon’s largest volunteer literacy program. In 2018-19, we will serve 11,300 children statewide with the help of 5,000 community volunteers. Children in the program receive 14 new books throughout the school year to keep and read with their families. Visit www.getSMARToregon.org or call 541-797-7726 to learn more.