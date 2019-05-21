Mobile marketing is no doubt becoming more and more important each passing day. Recently, it has become a lot popular than it ever has been before. In fact, is it really that hard to believe? Look at it this way, when is the last time you stayed a whole day without checking your phone? You probably can’t even remember right? Anyway, many people use their phones a lot more than they usually think. So, in order to keep up with the needs of the consumer, your marketing game will need to adapt and include mobile strategies. Let’s look at how SMS marketing can benefit your business.

1. Still Not A Lot Of Competition

It’s said that the average consumer in one day is exposed to about three thousand or so marketing messages. Marketing clutter is fast becoming a big problem for both advertisers and marketers alike. However, you still need to be able to scale your marketing messaging strategies, probably via bulk messaging, and Jooksms.com sms marketing agency knows this all too well. They place no limit on how many customers they can potentially reach. The SMS marketing strategy pool is still a largely untapped resource and even though the average consumer is flooded with marketing content all day, the skill and expertise agencies such as these have is what helps them know how to get your brand noticed among the masses using the power of SMS messages. One of the common ways this can be achieved is by using underutilized platforms and channels.

2. Increases The Levels Of Customer Engagement

There’s a common misconception that’s been going around that SMS texts can only be used to send discount codes and vouchers or for reminders, but, the truth is that they can be used for way more than that. A well-timed SMS text can end up doing a wonderful job when it comes to engaging your clients and it can achieve this in ways which both social and email can’t. Anyway, what makes such messages so fantastic is because they’re often very relevant, timely and a bit personal.

3. Provides Your Business With A Greater Reach

Globally, way more people have easy access to a phone than they do the internet. What we mean here is that the people that own phones are much more than the ones who’ve got internet connectivity. Which means that SMS will help you reach those consumers that have mobile devices as well as those that have internet connectivity. You don’t have to miss taking advantage of any market. Seniors are also known to prefer using mobile phones so reaching target markets such as these would best be done by using SMS.

4. Offers Your Business Immediacy

The most immediate channel we’ve got out there is arguably SMS. With an open rate of ninety-eight percent as well as ninety percent of texts being read within three minutes or less, businesses can be certain that their most important messages will not only be seen but also be read right away. This then allows them to send out time-sensitive messages such as flash sales, last-minute deals and the like.

The digital marketing industry, in the last decade or so, has changed way more than ever before. The overall time spent on mobile phones by the world, in general, can be held responsible for some of these major shift changes that have occurred. The future is in that little mobile communication device you keep in your pocket. Don’t get left behind.