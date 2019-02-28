Solar Projects Across Pacific Northwest Set to Receive $1.2 Million in Funding From Pacific Power Blue Sky Participants

(Photo | Pixabay)

Thirteen solar projects in towns across Oregon, Washington and California will receive funding from Pacific Power customers who participate in the Blue Sky Block renewable energy program.

Blue Sky grants will fund up to $1.2 million for renewable energy projects in 2019, bringing more than 1,055 kilowatts of new solar-powered energy online. Since 2006, Pacific Power Blue Sky Block option program participants have helped fund the installation of 113 community-based projects.

“We are proud to facilitate this partnership between the funding recipients and our Blue Sky Block participants,” said Berit Kling, Pacific Power program manager. “These solar projects raise the profile of renewable technologies in these communities and will have lasting benefits through reducing their carbon footprint.”

Blue Sky is a voluntary program that empowers Pacific Power customers to match all or part of their energy use with renewable energy — reducing their carbon footprints and driving demand for new renewable energy in the West. Through the Blue Sky Block option, participants also support qualifying, renewable energy projects for community-serving organizations such as schools, community centers and arts organizations. Previous projects funded include wind, solar, biomass, geothermal, low-impact hydro and wave technologies.

Blue Sky funding awards cover up to 100 percent of the capital costs to install qualifying, new renewable energy systems for non-residential sites in Pacific Power’s service area. Renewable energy projects that demonstrate strong environmental, economic and educational benefits to the community are selected annually through a competitive evaluation process. Projects receiving funding this year range from a large 265 kilowatt rooftop solar array at Phoenix High School in Phoenix, Ore. to a 40.2 kilowatt roof and ground-mounted solar installation at the Dorris Lions Club in Dorris, Cali. to a 97.81 kilowatt solar project for the Yakima Housing Authority in Yakima, Wash.

“The Blue Sky program offers Pacific Power customers a simple and powerful way to live their values, reduce their carbon footprint and support renewable energy,” said Kling. “Unlike most green power programs, Blue Sky goes beyond the purchase of renewable energy credits to help fund additional smaller energy projects for organizations in our communities. Through projects such as these, Blue Sky Block participants are powering a better future for local communities.”

The 2019 Blue Sky funded projects includes the City of Bend — Solar, 129.60 kilowatts.

pacificpower.net