SolarOregon Features Solar Drinks Networking Happy Hour

(Photo courtesy of SolarOregon)

I wanted to reach out to let Cascade Business News know about an event that I am helping to organize. I’m a board member for SolarOregon, a non profit advocacy group dedicated to bringing education and awareness about solar around the state. One of the activities we do is put on Solar Drinks, kindof like Green Drinks. They always have a local sponsor and presenter to share information about a specific topic related to solar, leading into a general networking happy hour.

This particular event has a lot partners! It is on May 4th at Pine Mountain Sports from 7-9 and the topic is Solar + EVs. There is a Group EV Buy program coming up and this is meant to coincide with that taking place in May and June. We have two installers sponsoring and providing presentation on the topic from both Elemental Energy and Sunlight Solar. Lindsey at the Environmental Center, Zach (fellow SO board member) at Drive Oregon and Jason at Smolisch Nissan are also partners for the event. Jason plans to be there with a new Leaf to show off as well. Deschutes Brewery is also providing the beverages for the happy hour. The event is free.

http://solaroregon.org/event/solar-drinks-bend/

https://pinemountainsports.com/event/solar-drinks-solar-power-electric-vehicle-social/