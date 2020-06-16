Somewhere That’s Green to Open New Location in Bend’s Old Mill District

(John Kish, owner of Somewhere That’s Green | Photo courtesy of Somewhere That’s Green)

A leader in urban greenification in Central Oregon, the plant shop Somewhere That’s Green has outgrown its current space and is opening a new storefront in Bend’s Old Mill District. Somewhere That’s Green will be located at 661 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 1301 (formerly Nashelle), and plans to open its doors to visitors in early July 2020.

“Bend has the sense of community, growing arts scene and expanding culture that we are looking for, and it truly supports local business owners,” said owner John Kish. “Plants are good for the soul — they bring a sense of peace and purpose. When people visit us, we want them to experience this and leave knowing they can bring the same feeling into their own space.”

Somewhere That’s Green has been providing plants, plant products and horticultural services in Bend since 2018. In addition to a wide array of indoor plants that include arid, tropical, aquatic and hanging varieties, Somewhere That’s Green offers horticultural workshops, in-home plant consultations and plant troubleshooting. Local artisans are featured through products like pottery and macramé, and the business is always looking for new artists to feature.

Somewhere That’s Green previously operated a studio open to the public out of Bend’s DIYcave. The new Old Mill District location will be reminiscent of a rustic British pub, with whimsy and earthy touches. Kish describes the space as “a plant shop intertwined with theatrical themes and a hint of Hogsmeade.”

Partners John Kish and Matt Marson bring decades of experience to this growing business. Kish began gardening at just five years old and was arranging greenery and flowers for large-scale events while still in high school. After studying horticulture in college, Kish spent time in riparian and wetland restoration projects throughout the Pacific Northwest. He is also the author of the children’s book My Best Friend is a Cactus. Marson brings a professional background in marketing and digital advertising to the business.

To learn more about Somewhere That’s Green and stay up to date on the latest news, visit SomewhereGreen.com or follow along on Instagram (@somewhere_thats_green.)

oldmilldistrict.com