What do bull trout, steelhead, and Oregon spotted frogs have in common, besides their affinity for water? They are all listed under the Endangered Species Act and are the subjects of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) being prepared by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Join USFWS field supervisor, Bridget Moran, for a discussion of the draft EIS being prepared for these and two other species (Chinook salmon and sockeye salmon), and how you can participate in the public process.

Moran is the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Field Supervisor for the USFWS Bend Field Office. Bridget manages a team of seven biologists out of the Bend field office where she works with other federal agencies and private landowners to conserve and recover endangered species. She welcomes the opportunity to talk with those interested in spotted frog conservation and the restoration of the Deschutes River.

Speaking of Fish and Frogs

Tuesday, September 12, 6:30-7:30pm, Brooks Room, Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St.

URL for details and registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/speaking-of-fish-and-frogs-tickets-37041732820

