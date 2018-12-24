St. Charles Announces Plans to Bring Comprehensive Cancer Services to Redmond

(Photo courtesy of St. Charles)

To increase St. Charles Cancer Center’s capacity to care for patients, the health system Board of Directors has approved expansion of comprehensive cancer services in Redmond. Radiation oncology and cancer support services will open in Redmond alongside St. Charles medical oncology services.

“We are so excited to expand the services available to cancer patients in our region,” said Dr. Linyee Chang, medical director of the St. Charles Cancer Center. “Our patients currently travel from Madras, Redmond, Prineville and farther east for radiation oncology treatments. This is a hardship on patients who often need treatments for multiple days in a row.”

Planning is underway for the expansion of services and more details will be decided in coming months. In addition to radiation oncology, St. Charles ultimately plans to augment support services for cancer patients in Redmond as well. These services include oncology rehabilitation, massage, Reiki, acupuncture, social services, survivorship wellness programs, financial counseling, nutrition services and more.

Accredited by the National Accreditation Program of Breast Centers, the Commission on Cancer and the American Society of Radiation Oncology, the St. Charles Cancer Center offers high-quality care with incredible outcomes.

“We are proud to offer outstanding cancer treatment services for patients throughout Central Oregon,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, chief physician executive for St. Charles Health System. “This expansion in Redmond is much needed and will provide greater access to care.”

stcharleshealthcare.org