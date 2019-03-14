St. Charles Cancer Center Among Top 5% of Cancer Programs in the Country

St. Charles Cancer Center has been awarded the 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award by the Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

St. Charles Cancer Center was one of only two accredited cancer programs in Oregon — and one of 24 in the country — to receive this honor for the more than 500 cancer surveys performed in 2018, placing it in the top five percent of all U.S. cancer programs.

“This award recognizes the comprehensiveness and excellence of our cancer treatments and programs, which span the entire continuum of care,” said Dr. Linyee Chang, a radiation oncologist and medical director of the cancer center. “From prevention and early detection, through diagnosis and active cancer treatment and extending into survivorship and wellness, our patients can be assured they are receiving the best cancer care close to home.”

The purpose of the award is to encourage cancer programs to raise the bar on quality cancer care, with the ultimate goal of increasing awareness about high quality, patient-centered care. In addition, the award is intended to:

Recognize those cancer programs that achieve excellence meeting the CoC Standards

Motivate other cancer programs to work toward improving their level of quality cancer care

Facilitate dialogue between award recipients and health care professionals at other cancer facilities for the purpose of sharing best practices

Encourage honorees to serve as quality care resources to other cancer programs

St. Charles Cancer Center was evaluated on 34 program standards categorized within five cancer program activity areas: program management, clinical services, continuum of care services, patient outcomes and data quality. The cancer program was further evaluated on seven commendation standards. To be eligible, all award recipients must have received commendation ratings in all seven commendation standards, in addition to receiving a compliance rating for each of the 27 other standards.

For a list of all cancer programs in the U.S. that received the award during 2018, visit this section of the ACS website.

