St. Charles Foundation Calls for 2018 North Star Award Nominations

St. Charles Foundation and St. Charles Health System invite members of the community to nominate outstanding local physicians for this year’s North Star Physician of the Year Award.

Presented at the Foundation’s signature annual event, the Saints Gala, this award recognizes an actively practicing physician in Central Oregon whose work has been defined by compassionate patient care, professionalism and a commitment to improving the lives of Central Oregonians.

“The North Star Award singles out a talented physician who has made it his or her life’s mission to provide patient-focused care,” said Lisa Dobey, executive director of community and philanthropy at St. Charles. “It is an excellent opportunity to honor someone who has enriched the field of medicine in Central Oregon.”

Dr. Gary J. Frei, a surgeon at Bend Memorial Clinic, was recognized with last year’s award.

The winner will be presented with the award at the Saints Gala on October 20, 2018, and a $5,000 scholarship will be awarded in the physician’s name to a student who is pursuing education for a career in health care.

Physician nominations may be made by any individual, and candidates may self-nominate. The deadline is September 7.

stcharlesfoundation.org