St. Charles Foundation Helps Bend PD Save Lives

(Photo courtesy of Bend Police Department)

Opioid addiction and usage is at an all-time high nationally and Central Oregon is not immune. Since 2016, the Bend Police Department has been deploying Nalaxone to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Since the Bend Police Department implemented the use of Nalaxone, saved 15 community members lives who went through an opioid overdose.

We are excited and thankful to say we have received a $3000 grant from the St. Charles Foundation to help continue the deployment of Naloxone. The Bend Police Department will switch to Narcan Nasal from Nalaxone. Since implementation we have found that Nasal Narcan will be more efficient and simpler for officers to deploy during an overdose emergency. (See photograph)

Partnerships are important in communities our size and this grant emphasizes the positive relationship the Bend Police Department has with St. Charles Health Systems. Working together makes a better and safer Bend. Thank you St. Charles Foundation for helping us save lives in Bend!