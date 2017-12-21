St. Charles Foundation’s Fall 2017 Events Net More than $400k

St. Charles Foundation’s 2017 Saints Gala netted more than $300,000 and the 26th annual Hospice Christmas Auction in Prineville raised more than $105,000 to fund crucial programs across St. Charles Health System.

The sold-out Saints Gala, held at the Riverhouse Convention Center on Nov. 10, featured a vintage circus theme, complete with a stilt-walker and festive décor that transported guests to a 1930s night under the big top.

Among the auction packages was a private sushi party for 10 with Chef Ian Skomski and a memorable day of shooting at the Redmond Rod & Gun Club followed by beer tasting at Monkless Belgian Ales in Bend.

During the event, Bend Memorial Clinic surgeon Dr. Gary J. Frei was awarded this year’s North Star Award, recognizing a physician whose work has been defined by compassionate patient care, professionalism and a commitment to improving the lives of Central Oregonians.

More than $140,000 from a successful paddle raise will fund the child life specialist program at St. Charles, which will empower children and their families as they cope with the challenges of health care and hospitalization.

“When a child walks through the door of the Emergency Department, they are scared — really scared,” said Dr. Katie Richards, emergency medicine physician at St. Charles. “To have a person who could come in and help children and their parents understand what’s going on and be comfortable with their care that would be really amazing.”

The Hospice Auction — this year themed “Christmas at the Cabin” — was held Dec. 2 at the Crook County Fairgrounds. The event is a beloved tradition in the community and attracted more than 650 attendees.

Elaborately decorated trees, beautiful quilts and other items were auctioned off. Proceeds provide care-giving assistance, massage therapy, acupuncture and other services to hospice patients and their families who would be otherwise unable to afford it.

The best-selling tree at the Hospice Auction, “The Christmas Cabin,” donated by Rosendin Electric, sold for $11,500.

“As the only hospital system in our region, St. Charles truly touches the life of each person in Central Oregon,” said Lisa Dobey, executive director of community and philanthropy at St. Charles. “The generous support of our community is crucial to our ability to provide the highest quality health care — now and in the future — right here at home.”

For information about St. Charles Foundation events and sponsorship opportunities, contact Community Engagement Officer Kelly Jordan at 541-706-6757 or kejordan@stcharleshealthcare.org.

