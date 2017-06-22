St. Charles Hosts Free Mako Robotic Surgery Seminar June 27

St. Charles Bend now offers Mako robotic-assisted partial and total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, technology that brings a higher level of precision to joint replacement and gives patients more options.

With a partial knee replacement, only the part of the knee damaged by osteoarthritis is targeted and surgeons using Mako can resurface the knee while sparing the bone and healthy ligaments around it. For total hip replacement, Mako technology uses patient-specific, CT-guided imagery to determine implant size and alignment within a tenth of a millimeter.

On June 27, St. Charles is offering a free community seminar for prospective patients to learn more about Mako. The event will take place from 4:30 to 6pm at Tetherow Event Pavilion at 61240 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend.

RSVP today at stcharleshealthcare.org/mako and enjoy appetizers and beverages while hearing from orthopedic surgeons about the benefits of Mako, including shorter recovery times that get patients back to doing what they love.