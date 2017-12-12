St. Charles Madras Completes Third & Final Phase of Renovation

(Image courtesy of St. Charles Madras)

St. Charles Madras announced it completed the third and final phase of its hospital remodel and expansion. Starting December 11, the new main entrance off A Street was open to all patients and visitors. The public is invited to attend the January 12 ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project.

The third and final phase of the renovation project included expanding the laboratory, enhancing the hospital entrance and parking areas and connecting the new central registration and waiting area with the older part of the hospital.

“It’s so exciting to finish a project that we promised to the community,” said John Bishop, president of St. Charles Madras and St. Charles Prineville. “The additions and changes we’ve made to our hospital are truly going to enhance the quality and safety of patient care and serve Jefferson County and beyond for many years to come.”

In 2014, the St. Charles Board of Directors approved the $16 million project, which has added 26,000 square feet to the facility and enhanced outpatient and primary care services. The 25-bed critical access hospital — which serves 21,000 people in Madras and surrounding communities — was built in 1967 and did not meet standards of care when St. Charles acquired it through an asset transfer in 2013. The transaction included a significant infusion of capital into the hospital for the much-needed facility upgrades.

As part of the same project, the St. Charles Madras Emergency Department was expanded and enhanced, and a new surgical suite and imaging department were constructed, all of which were completed last summer.

“We can all be very proud of this upgraded and renovated hospital, which offers quality health care close to home,” said Mack Gardner, a Madras resident and St. Charles Health System board member. “We can certainly thank those community visionaries back in the mid 1960’s and subsequent hospital boards who all laid the ground work for today’s 21st century Madras hospital.”

The Madras community is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony January 12 celebrating the completion of the two-year project. The ceremony will be held in the new central registration and waiting area of St. Charles Madras at 8am.

