St. Charles Makes COVID-19 Inpatient Data Available on Website 

To help keep the news media and public informed, St. Charles Health System is sharing its COVID-19 inpatient data on its website at stcharleshealthcare.org/covid-19.

The data, which will be updated daily Monday through Friday, includes:

Number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators

As of today, St. Charles has nine patients with COVID-19, three of whom are in the ICU; two of those ICU patients are on ventilators.

St. Charles continues to remind the public to wear a mask, as well as practice physical distancing and good hand hygiene, as the number of the COVID-19 cases in Central Oregon continues to rise.

The health system has been preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients since January, ensuring its hospitals and clinics remain a safe place for care of any kind. Individuals who experience a medical emergency should not hesitate to seek care.

stcharleshealthcare.org