St. Charles Redmond Receives 2018 HealthInsight Quality Award

St. Charles Redmond is one of just 14 Oregon hospitals that have been recognized by HealthInsight for demonstrating excellence in providing high-quality care.

The HealthInsight Quality Award Program recognizes high-performing health care provider organizations in the states for which HealthInsight serves as the Medicare program’s Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) contractor.

Hospital eligibility is based on a composite ranking for performance on publicly reported data (Hospital Compare) with weighted contributions:

⦁ Patient experience of care (HCAHPS) – 35 percent

⦁ Health care-associated infections (HAIs) – 45 percent

⦁ Readmissions – 20 percent

To meet criteria for the 2018 Hospital Quality Award, an Oregon hospital must rank in the top 25 percent for the composite score.

“We at HealthInsight are excited to recognize the performance of these hospitals,” said Kate Elliott, HealthInsight Oregon associate executive director. “They are a mix of large and small, urban and rural. The awards celebrate the commitment of hospital leaders and staff to improving patient safety, patient experience and quality of care. This achievement requires dedication to quality and constant concern for the people cared for in these hospital.”

The HealthInsight Quality Award Program was launched in September 2004 to promote transparency in health care; 2018 is the inaugural year for the awards in Oregon.

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Ore., owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,200 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.