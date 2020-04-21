Stafford’s Reserve Bourbon to Donate a Portion of Every Bottle Sold to the Oregon & California Food Banks

(Photo | Courtesy of Stafford’s Reserve Bourbon)

Stafford’s Reserve Bourbon announced that it is donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of every bottle of bourbon sold in Oregon to the Oregon Food Bank, and in California to the California Association of Foodbanks.

“In 2019, we introduced Stafford’s Reserve Bourbon to reward a hard day’s work,” said John Stafford. “We have been truly humbled by how well Stafford’s Reserve has been received, and now, in the face of tremendous hardship, we are going to donate a portion of every bottle sold to food banks in Oregon and California.”

Time and again, our nation has faced great adversity, but we have always come together to protect those who are most vulnerable. “When we looked at how we could help, we were drawn to the great work being done by the food banks in Oregon and California,” said John. “We know that if we all work together, we’ll get through this.”

Stafford’s Reserve is an award-winning bourbon combining barrel-strength whiskey distilled in Kentucky by OZ Tyler with Cascade Mountain water. Stafford’s Reserve has been recognized by the San Francisco International Spirit Festival as one of America’s best Small Batch Bourbons. Stafford’s Reserve is available through liquor stores all across Oregon and California.

Be safe — protect those you love and stay strong.

