Stand Alone Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club Obedience & Rally Trials

(Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club)

The first annual End of Summer, Stand Alone Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club Obedience and Rally Trials is set for August 25-27 at Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond.

The indoor event is free for Spectators and includes a Special Event with great prizes. Please leave your family pup at home unless they are entered in the Show.

Mixed breed dogs are eligible to compete in Obedience and Rally if they are registered with the AKC Canine Partners Program.

Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club (MBKC) serves all of Central Oregon. A member of the American Kennel Club, Mt Bachelor Kennel Club is a positive, active presence in the Central Oregon Community, promoting and demonstrating responsible dog ownership while protecting and advancing the interest of all dogs through dog related education, competitive events and support to other organizations with similar intent.

Started in the early 1960s MBKC was originally known as the Central Oregon Kennel Club. In 1973 MBKC became an American Kennel Club member which prompted the name change to today’s current Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club. In 1982 MBKC held their first AKC All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trial.

Since 1982 MBKC has held AKC All Breed Dog Shows and Obedience Trials annually. In 2002, MBKC received approval to hold agility trials in conjunction with other shows. Other activities include an annual eye clinic for heritable eye diseases in canines, support of local 4-H dog clubs, road clean up on Highway 97, financial support of the local libraries through the purchase of dog related materials and financial support of local humane societies, specifically their spay and neuter programs.

Dates/Times:

Friday, August 25, 2017 – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday, August 26, 2017 – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sunday, August 27, 2017 – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

** Ending times are based on completion of events

www.mbkc.org