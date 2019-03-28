Stand Out in a Crowded World ~ Give Good Swag

Let’s face it… We live in a saturated world. Every day, millions of companies are registered across the globe, creating even more competition for your business. Fueled by a good idea, you have an amazing product. But, HOW do you make your brand shine through the clutter?

Being seen and being remembered is what we’re all striving for as guardians of our brands. So, we create loads of content, social media posts, emails, brochures, videos, promotions and 563 other things that might possibly grab someone’s attention and make them want to buy what we offer. Deciding what stays, what goes, what’s working and what’s not is a Herculean effort.

Instead of generating content on another cat video (because maybe that will get your brand more exposure), give your tribe what they actually want… an experience. When you create an experience, you create a memory. Hopefully, it’s a happy one (we’re all about happiness here at Buzztag). The thing about good swag is that, unlike other forms of traditional advertising, it has the capacity to elicit strong emotions. By engaging the five senses, promotional products give people the chance to interact with your brand on a physical level. Real. Tangible. Creative. Memorable. These are the kinds of experiences people want.

WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL ABOUT SWAG, ANYWAY?

We’re glad you asked. Here’s the totally legit scoop:

85 percent of people like receiving promotional products

58 percent of people keep their promotional products for one to four years

73 percent of people use a promotional product once a week

Eight out of ten people remember the brand advertised

21 percent of people make a purchase after receiving a promotional product

The best part: the advertising power of swag is not limited to the recipient. Imagine a woman walking down the street carrying a branded tote bag. She chose it from all the other bags in her closet because there’s something about it she loves (style, size, color, message, logo, functionality, etc.). Every person she passes on the sidewalk, in the street, and in the aisles of the grocery store sees her tote bag. She’s a walking billboard for your brand.

Good swag is effective because it’s a tangible piece of your brand story. People love stuff they can touch and feel. And when it’s thoughtful, personal and meaningful, they love it even more. Yep, promotional products are awesome because every item used, seen and loved reminds people of your brand. Swag can turn strangers into brand believers. This creates an experience you can’t get from other forms of advertising.

OUR 5 BEST TIPS FOR USING SWAG IN YOUR MARKETING

Keep your swag on-theme with your other marketing efforts. Your brand message should be congruent across all avenues of promotion. Make it interesting. People value what’s different. Marketing is about inspiring people. Create an experience. People love to be loved. Don’t treat swag as an afterthought. Cheap, low-quality swag rarely makes people fall in love with your brand. Make it good. Think custom. By planning ahead and creating a piece of swag unique to your brand, you ignite the “whoa” factor.

Marketing is a long-term relationship, not a one-night stand. Promotional products show commitment to customers that goes deeper than just your main product or service. Good swag says, “We totally get you. We’re glad you’re here. Thank you for being you.” And that’s always good for business. Now go forth and ignite some mad love for your brand!

*Data courtesy of ppai.org

Brenda Speirs is the Queen Bee at Buzztag, a promotional marketing company in Bend. With experience in management, business development, and marketing, Brenda understands what it takes to make people feel good about your brand. Whether you are a Fortune 500 company looking to shake things up or a one-person shop trying to make a dent in the universe, Brenda provides creative solutions and promotional marketing strategies that will leave your audience saying, “I love this.”

