Stand out with Unforgettable ‘Thank You’ Notes

I was always surprised to get hand written ‘Thank You’ notes from Patti Moss, former CEO and President of Bank of the Cascades; Banking Woman of the Year and so many other accomplishments.

Patti, who still serves on many boards, was and is a great leader. After all she has a building named after her.

Were ‘Thank You’ notes a key to her success? In my estimation, yes. They made her stand out as a leader and as a professional who knew the importance of showing gratitude.

I asked her once how she had time to send hand written ‘Thank You’ notes. Her response has stayed with me through the years: “If I don’t tell people that I like what they’re doing, they’ll stop doing it.” So simple, and true.

When did you last receive a ‘Thank You’ note? Do you still have it? If so, why? What about it was meaningful to you? Was it the sender, the personalization, the sentiment? Perhaps the fact that the sender took the time to write it?

Some say that ‘Thank You’ notes are a lost art. I don’t agree.

A thank you note is a talisman of appreciation for another person.

Why don’t more people write, type or text ‘Thank You’ notes? The perception of not having the time is a factor. They think the note needs to be perfectly worded. Not so. An imperfect letter of gratitude that comes with a heartfelt sentiment is better than a perfect note that was never written.

December is the month where we are so busy that it’s easy to accept presents with a verbal thank you alone. And that’s great. Think how the giver would feel in receiving a personal note from you about how you’ve used the gift or what you especially like about it or how thoughtful or generous it was.

Gifts are not the only reason to pull out pen and paper. December is also a great time to look back at your year. What people or specific acts or services supported you this year. Recognize and thank these people for their contributions, especially your colleagues.

Here are my Top 7 Tips to make writing ‘Thank You’ notes easy and effective.

Materials. One of my clients keeps a stack of thank you cards in the drawer by his bed. The last thing he does every night is to write a few ‘Thank You’ notes, rather than worrying about what he didn’t get done that day.

Have the cards, stationary, pens that you need readily available. Another client carries cards with her throughout the day. When a person is late for a lunch or other meeting, she takes a moment to write a note.

Card, email or text. Again, something is better than nothing. If you want to stand out, be memorable and show true gratitude take the time to write a note. If that is not possible, make the email or text more meaningful than a few short words.

Card. Decide the message you want to convey through your personal style. Company stationary is good when you want to keep it strictly professional. If you want to make it more personal, find cards that represents you. For example, my ‘Thank You’ cards are typically motivational. My male clients may have masculine cards.

Handwritten or typed. If your handwriting is illegible, then type your card. Otherwise, your handwriting is more personal. It says a lot about you and your intention of gratitude.

Wording. The actual wording can be very simple. Don’t stress over it. You need to simply reference what you are thanking them for and why. For example: “Thank you for sharing your viewpoints in that meeting, they were spot on. I appreciate your willingness to speak up.”

Sentiment. More important than the wording is that you are genuine, speak from your heart. Yes, even in business. Be sincere, authentic. Your recipient will benefit from knowing how you really feel.

Closing Statement. End with a closing statement to look toward the future. For example: “I look forward to accomplishing great things with you in 2018.” “I look forward to more of your brilliant ideas in the future.”

I challenge you to stand out. Find ‘Thank You’ cards that reflect who you are, who your recipient is, the importance of the message you want to convey.

Your goal is to make your recipients feel affirmed and appreciated. What a simple yet effective way of expressing who you are as a leader.

Happy Holidays, start writing those cards today!

Master Executive and Leadership Coach Ann Golden Eglé, MCC, has steered highly-successful

individuals to greater results since 1998. President of Golden Visions & Associates, LLC, Ann can be reached at 541-385- 8887 or subscribe to her newsletter at www.GVAsuccess.com