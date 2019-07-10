HOW TO START A BLOG SIDE BY SIDE WHILE STUDYING?

Starting a blog is a lucrative opportunity which pays really well. For someone who takes a keen interest in sharing his words with the world, there could be no other promising avenue to try his hands at, than to start blogging. The success rate of running a blog and making money out of it is so high that some people have even started devoting all their time only to blogging.

For students, who might be studying in colleges and find it hard to meet the expenses of their studies, starting an online blog might be an excellent way to earn some money. Shared below is an easy guide on how you can start a blog in few simple steps.

Starting a blog in few simple steps

Pick a name: When you start a blog, keenly decide on a name for it, and devote enough time to consider the right fit for the same. The name of the blog should represent the content of the blog in some way and direct your readers to your blog, where they should be able to find related content.

Host the blog online: Use a trusted hosting platform to put your blog up online. You could opt for Blogger or WordPress, depending upon the level of customisation which you require from your blog. At the start, you may opt for a free plan for hosting your blog and as it starts gaining enough traffic, you may shift to a paid version, which offers more features and added customisation.

Decide what you would like to blog about: Be very sure about what you wish to blog about, if you want to see it become a success some day. The focus of your blog should be very clear and precise. If it lacks direction, it might not lead you anywhere in the long run.

Get your blog designed: There are enough online features on almost every blogging platform, such that you may be able to design the blog. Designing is the art of making your blog attractive to the human eye and drawing attention. You may not believe it at first but design goes a long way in drawing a visitor or a reader to your blog.

Divide you blog into a number of pages: Dividing and segregating the blog into numerous pages has the advantage of diverting the traffic to a specific page and making the content more relevant for them to read.

Devise a content strategy and publish regularly: With blogging, if there is something that you ought to be strict about, it is your publishing schedule. If you wish to make your blog successful in the long run, it might be a good idea to choose a regular interval for publishing your blogs. At the same time, you should pick a content strategy and stick to a theme for publishing to your blog. Most people turn away from a blog only because they do not find what they came looking for. Do not let that happen to your blog.

Make use of graphical content: You will need images to enhance the appearance of your blog, on the face of it. Graphical content has a unique drawing power to it, which makes it possible to attract and retain the attention of the reader. Hence, make use of relevant images and videos, right from the start, to make your blog attractive and relevant.

Promotion might be a good idea: Promotion is a tactic which is not new to this world. It is quite clear that promotion can play a major role in enhancing the visitor count of a blog. If you are in the mood to earn from your blog, you have to spin it round in promotional strategies, such that you can churn some revenue out of it. Promotion also has the advantage of spreading word about your blog and drawing more readers to it.

Corroborate your content: It is always a good idea to add relevant insights, data or stats to your content, which enhances its usability for the reader and also makes him confident about the correctness of the content. If you try to push your reader with mere words, it is quite possible that you might not make it good with most of them. On the other hand, trying to woo your readers with content which seems to be supported with trusted sources and facts can have a positive impact on the reader’s mind and draw him to your blog.

Starting a blog while you study is one of the best things to do, if you are looking to earn some extra money and prevail through rough days. Always remember though that a blog is not something that becomes a success through one day. It takes a number of days and intense hard work to make it happen. You should wait out to see your blog become a success and grow to the heights that you may have imagined for it. In the long run, a blog may prove to be an excellent source of income and fame for you and also for any niche that you might try to put your hand into.