State of Oregon Awards COPA with the Highest Level of Medical Achievement

Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA) has been awarded the State’s distinguished 5 STAR | Tier 5 designation in the Patient Centered Primary Care Home program. The Tier 5 rating is the highest available for medical clinics.

The Tier 5 designation attests to COPA’s proven use of best practices in providing patient-centered and comprehensive pediatric medical care with dedicated attention to the overall family experience.

Dr. Logan Clausen, Chief Medical Officer for COPA, said she was grateful to the entire COPA staff for the hard work necessary to achieve this hard-earned recognition.

“I’m so proud of our clinic and the wonderful team we have here at COPA. The Oregon Health Authority credentialing group was inspired by COPA’s true dedication to our patients and specific focus on underserved patient populations. They stated that they rarely see a clinic so passionate, focused and committed to the patients and families they serve at every level in the organization.”

COPA offers unique benefits for patients which contributed to the Tier 5 award:

Onsite and integrated behavioral healthcare providers.

Patient advocates and care coordination for vulnerable populations such as newborns and chronic conditions.

Same day acute care for illness and minor injury.

Dedicated quality improvement team focused on analyzing all aspects of care at COPA and striving to improve care and provide top tier medical services to our patients

Primary care medical home tracking of referrals to specialty care.

Regular screenings for mental health, substance abuse and developmental milestones.

Ongoing surveys of patient experience, utilizing feedback for practice improvements

Providers and team members who speak Spanish plus available interpreters for a family’s primary language.

Four locations in Bend and Redmond with after-hours care and 24/7 telephone medical consultation by trained pediatric nurses.

Wade Miller, CEO of COPA, says this Tier 5 recognition distinguishes only the top clinics that have implemented advanced transformative processes into their workflow using the patient-centered model and shows they implement recommended best medical practices.

Miller says the patient-centered primary home model is a philosophy of care that encourages the entire clinic to meet patients where they are, from the most simple to the most complex conditions. Patients are treated with respect, dignity and compassion and enable long and trusting relationships with providers and staff.