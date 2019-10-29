State Rep Jack Zika Announces Sunriver Wildfire and Emergency Preparedness Town Hall

(Photo | Pexels)

State Representative Jack Zika will convene a community town hall focused on wildfire and emergency preparedness on Wednesday, October 30 at 10:30am at the Sunriver Fire and Rescue Station.

“Wildfire poses a serious threat to our way of life in Central Oregon. That’s why my predecessor, former State Representative Gene Whisnant and I are hosting this Wildfire and Emergency Preparedness Town Hall in Sunriver,” Zika said. Zika and Whisnant will talk about the Oregon Forestland-Urban Interface Act, intended to provide property owners incentives and tools to remove ladder fuels in order to better protect residents from catastrophic wildfire, and a bill passed during the 2019 legislative session to help with reporting and implementation of this important program.

Tim Moor, fire chief of Sunriver Fire & Rescue and Travis Medema, of Oregon Department of Forestry Wildfire Special Projects, will also speak about important issues, opportunities and how our Central Oregon community can work together to prevent fires and mitigate risks.

During the 2019 legislative session, Zika served on the Oregon Human Services & Housing Committee, the Veterans & Emergency Preparedness Committee and the Energy & Environment Committees. Zika represents House District 53, which includes the communities of Redmond, Tumalo, Sunriver and portions of Bend and unincorporated Deschutes County.

oregonlegislature.gov/zika