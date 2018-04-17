(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

If you haven’t registered yet, now is the time to reserve your seat at the State of the University Address in Bend. Oregon State University President Edward J. Ray will highlight the university’s powerful vision for OSU-Cascades, share the university’s accomplishments this past year and reflect on OSU’s 150-year celebration. This special event celebrates the leadership, innovation and excellence of Oregon State University in Central Oregon.

Monday, May 7, 2018

6pm Social hour

7pm Program begins

Attendees will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres. Desserts and a networking reception will immediately follow the program.

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

3075 U.S. 97 Business

Bend, OR 97701

PRICING

Individual ticket: $25 Please register by April 25.

Some sponsorship opportunities are still available, but going fast: see details.

Register online or by calling the OSU Alumni Association at 541-737-2351 or 877-678-2837.