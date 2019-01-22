STEELE Associates Architects Forecasts a Robust 2019

(Photo above: Oregon Observatory | Rendering Courtesy of STEELE Associates Architects)

STEELE Associates Architects is rolling into 2019 with a deep portfolio of excellent projects across a broad spectrum of clients, building types, uses, and localities. 2018 set a new record as our best in 22 great years as a firm, and that momentum is carrying over to 2019, which may be even better than 2018 based on current and projected projects.

Our team of talented professionals works very hard to develop creative, cost effective and sustainable/energy efficient designs for our clients, so that they may meet their vison and goals. We believe this is why we have built such strong relationships and have so many repeat clients. Our clients know they can depend on us to be a proactive part of the team, and that we’ll solve their design needs and meet their schedules and budgets every time. Our firm doesn’t take these relationships for granted, and we set out to reprove our value every time.

We enjoy the camaraderie working with our developer and private business clients. Our staff knows our client’s team members well and we have fun and work very efficiently together. This is particularly true of our work with local developers and business owners with whom we do many projects for each year. Helping local developers and businesses grow and improve their working environment, products, service, and bottom line is very satisfying. These local businesses are making Central Oregon a better place to live, work and play and they provide opportunities for employment in sectors such as technology, research and development, health care, manufacturing, industrial, housing, retail, commercial, mixed-use, hospitality and professional service.

The public project market has also been equally as strong and has us working all over the state with three school districts and another state agency. We currently have three schools under construction and will have two new schools and three large remodels under design in 2019. We also have several other public agency projects under design around the state.

In addition, the senior facility (assisted living, memory care, independent living) market is very strong for us around the state. We have a large ALF/MC under construction in the valley, a large independent living facility under design, and another large ALF/MC beginning soon.

STEELE Associates simply can’t express how grateful we are to every one of our clients for entrusting us with your design needs and making us part of your teams. We feel blessed and fortunate to practice architecture and interiors in beautiful Central Oregon; we look forward to many successful projects with you, and wish everyone a wonderful and prosperous 2019!

Team STEELE: Scott Steele, Darek Olson, Adam Stephen, Chris Thome, Tristan Shepard, Andy Harmon, Steve Olson, Morgan Petrovich, Michael Sawiel, Matti Sjoblom-Chambers, Danielle Burns, Barb Jaksa, Shirley Bircher, Wayne Harney, Chanda Villano, Jeff Warwick, Olivia Steele.

steele-arch.com