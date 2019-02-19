Step & Spine Physical Therapy Celebrates Soft Opening of Clinic in Eagle Crest

Residents of Eagle Crest now have improved access to physical therapy through Step & Spine Physical Therapy’s newest Central Oregon location at 7555 Falcon Crest Drive in Redmond. Step & Spine Physical Therapy has four locations throughout Central Oregon.

The Eagle Crest location enables Step & Spine to provide care for people who have a variety of musculoskeletal and movement disorders. Unique to Central Oregon, Step & Spine Physical Therapy is known for providing a high level of hands-on therapy. Employing more than exercise to strengthen and improve mobility, the team at Step & Spine utilize manual treatments to isolate and address problem areas, which results in a faster rehab time and better functional improvements.

“Patients and families in Eagle Crest and surrounding communities will benefit greatly by having access to the specialized level of physical therapy care provided in this new location,” said Barrett Ford, co-founder and physical therapist at Step & Spine Physical Therapy. “Our team looks forward to providing the unique hands-on physical therapy care our patients deserve in a setting that is close to home.”

With four private treatment rooms, a 660-square foot open therapy room and a fitness area with treadmills, stationary bikes, and other training and rehabilitation equipment, team members can attend to the varying physical needs of patients, while allowing for privacy when needed.

“Thanks to continued growth, we needed more patient treatment space in our existing Redmond clinic,” said Ford. “Our administrative offices will be relocated to Eagle Crest, which will allow for additional treatment rooms in Redmond.”

With more than 1,500 homes, the 2,500-square foot location will provide both active and aging residents of Eagle Crest and the surrounding communities excellent care and convenience close to home. Step & Spine Physical Therapy will begin seeing physical therapy patients later this month.

stepandspine.com