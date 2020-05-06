Accidents can occur in any workplace, particularly those with additional risks and dangers. Government statistics show that, on average, 2.8 out of 100 full-time workers were injured at work in 2019. Some of the most common accidents in the workplace include slips, trips, falls from a height, and injuries involving transportation. A workplace accident can lead to serious injuries, resulting in extended periods of leave and significant financial losses. All workers should be aware of the risks and know how to act if they suffer a work-related accident. With this in mind, here are the key steps to take after an accident in the workplace:

Assess the seriousness of the injury

The first step you should take following a workplace accident is to assess the seriousness of your injury and determine whether you need immediate medical attention. Some injuries that require urgent medical care include concussions, deep lacerations, and serious burns. Ask an employee with first aid training to quickly assess your injury and decide whether the situation is a medical emergency. If your injury is serious, contact emergency services immediately and attend the nearest hospital to receive professional medical attention. This will help prevent any long-term consequences that can occur as a result of delayed medical treatment. It is still advisable to visit your healthcare provider or the emergency room for an examination, even if your injuries do not seem serious. Some health conditions don’t show symptoms for many hours after the initial injury, so it’s always best to get checked out so that the doctor can rule out anything serious.

Report the incident to your supervisor

Supervisors must complete and file an incident report whenever there is an accident in the workplace. You should, therefore, inform your supervisor or manager of your accident as soon as possible. They will investigate the scene of the accident and make it secure to avoid any further accidents or injuries. You should always cooperate with your employer and provide them with detailed information on what caused your accident. If you believe that something could have been done to prevent your accident, make sure that you inform your employer.

Explore your options to claim compensation

Most employees are entitled to claim compensation if they are involved in an accident in the workplace and suffer losses as a result of their injuries. Compensation can help you pay for necessary medical treatment and maintain your quality of life if you are unable to work due to your injury. This will give you peace of mind that your financial situation will not be negatively affected by your accident in the long run. To help the claims process, you must attend your general practitioner or another healthcare facility so that there is a formal record of your accident and injuries. If you have been injured at work and are considering making a claim, use the accident claim calculator by American Courthouse to get an idea of how much compensation you could receive.

There you have it: the three steps to take after you’ve had an accident in the workplace.