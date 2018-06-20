Steve Curley New Associate Director of Oregon Small Business Development Center Network

The Oregon Small Business Development Center Network has named Steve Curley as the new Associate State Director of the Network. Curley has previously served as the director of the Central Oregon Small Business Development Center, overseeing locations in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras.

“Steve brings his experience as director and an adviser at of one of Oregon’s most successful SBDCs to his new role assisting directors and Centers across Oregon,” said State Director Mark Gregory. “I could not imagine anyone more qualified or a better fit for this position.”

Curley will help lead the Oregon Small Business Development Center Network as it continues to help small businesses adapt to a rapidly changing market, both domestically and globally. Through the Network’s 19 Centers, each year Oregon’s SBDCs helped create nearly 1000 jobs and served more than 6000 clients with training or no-cost one-on-one advising. The Network also helped create more than $64 million in new capital for Oregon’s small businesses.

“I am excited to join the great team at the Network office, and to help all of our Centers meet the needs of their local communities,” said Curley. “While I will greatly miss helping the businesses of Central Oregon, I am forever thankful for the opportunity to help these businesses find success and to be a part of their journey. Their stories help make Oregon’s SBDCs stronger, a better support to all small businesses.”

Curley served as the director of the Central Oregon SBDC, hosted at Central Oregon Community College, for more than five years. Previously, he was a business adviser at the Center. Curley worked in marketing and branding for more than 17 years before joining the Central Oregon SBDC.

Central Oregon Community College’s Dean of Extended Learning, Jerry Schulz, has been named interim director of the Central Oregon SBDC until a replacement SBDC director is hired.

The Oregon SBDC Network is hosted by Lane Community College. Oregon Small Business Development Centers are funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, and by the Oregon Business Development Department. Programs and services are provided to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Language assistance services are available for limited English proficient individuals.