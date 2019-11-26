Stop believing these popular Instagram Myths now

Well, did you know that only 7% of your audience is given access to your posts on Instagram? Or you need a big budget to post content on IGTV?

If yes, then you are being fooled.

Because these stats are nothing but big-time myths!

So, here’s the back story about some of the most commonly believed Instagram myths:

Instagram shadowbans your business profiles

To begin with, there is no such thing as shadow banning.

I have seen people, celebrities and businesses believe that their profiles can be ‘shadow banned’ for using the same hashtags or liking too many posts. However, Instagram itself cleared the air in its whiteboard session, “it doesn’t hide people’s content for posting too many hashtags or taking other actions”.

So, until now, if you have believed that shadow banning by Instagram exists, it DOES NOT.

As long as you follow Instagram community guidelines, there’s nothing that can block you out from leveraging the crazy popularity of this social media platform.

Your engagement reduces if you switch to a business account

Back then in 2016, when Instagram began with business accounts, it was a hot topic, but recently rumors have been circulated that it could take a toll on your engagement.

Trust me, there’s no good reason to believe that if you switch to a business account it can affect your engagement negatively.

In fact, there’s a list of advantages that awaits at your door if you switch to an Instagram business account. And just in case you witness a dip in your following and engagement as you switch, understand that it is short term. The future is bright with so many interesting features to add to your following like access to Instagram insights, swipe up links and so much more.

Instagram algorithm is to be blamed for declining story views

The brand new rumour in the kitty that says Instagram algorithm is responsible for decreased story views without any change in the following!

So, here’s the big reveal – Instagram confirmed that they have filtered views from third party bots and ghost accounts who creeped in to give you false sense of popularity.

Thus, if you have been experiencing the same issue, understand that it is not bad for your business. All the views ‘fake views’ have been cracked open by Instagram. It might be disheartening for some time, but in the long run it will give your stats will reflect a genuine picture about your engagement. And it’s the peak time you look for ways to get real Instagram views .

You need to post daily for stable Instagram growth

Let me say this out loud: This Instagram myth, as said, is a MYTH!

Instagram, was never about how much or how often, instead, it is mostly about when and what.

There’s a reason why it is you read it everywhere ‘Instagram value quality over quantity!’ Thus, whoever says, it’s important to post daily in order to achieve the desired growth is not aware of Instagram principles.

Instagram values consistency – So, even if you are posting thrice a week, as long as you are following the schedule, you are doing fine. But make sure each of your post carries some value for your audience.

If you are worried about missing the assigned days, there’s an array of free tools available online that allows you to schedule posts for the upcoming days.

You need to spend a fortune on Ads to capture leads on Instagram

No, absolutely not.

Instagram undoubtedly provide you some paid promotions options as well, but that doesn’t imply that you NEED to avail them to capture leads.

There are brands who are moving strong without doing so, and there’s no reason why you can’t. There’s a spree of Instagram features which if put-to-use correctly can help you achieve your desired sales. For instance, product tagging can integrate seamless shoppable posts or Instagram stories with swipe up links can drive the audience to your website.

Wrap up!

Lastly, don’t believe in everything that people have to say, they also might have heard it from people – that’s exactly how these myths are considered as truths by most of the population. Do your own research like you did now and accordingly plan your Instagram strategy. For now, I think I have busted quite a few myths.