Study Shows Places in Oregon with Most Purchasing Power

(Photo | Pexels)

Balancing a budget can be tough: you have to know how far each dollar can be stretched. However, that may be easier in some places than others. A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset shows where in Oregon people can get the most out of their money. The study compares median income and cost of living data nationwide to find the counties where people hold the most purchasing power.

For a look at the leaders in Oregon, check the table below:

Rank County, State Cost of Living Median Income Purchasing Power Index 1 Washington, OR $51,250 $74,033 63.65 2 Deschutes, OR $41,435 $59,152 62.90 3 Clackamas, OR $51,059 $72,408 62.49 4 Polk, OR $40,442 $56,032 61.05 5 Morrow, OR $39,398 $54,386 60.83 6 Marion, OR $39,655 $53,828 59.81 7 Linn, OR $36,650 $49,515 59.53 8 Hood River, OR $42,613 $57,269 59.22 9 Multnomah, OR $45,343 $60,369 58.66 10 Benton, OR $41,107 $54,682 58.61

The full study results, methodology and interactive map can be found at https://smartasset.com/mortgage/cost-of-living-calculator#Oregon