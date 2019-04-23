Study Shows Places in Oregon with Most Purchasing Power

(Photo | Pexels)
Balancing a budget can be tough: you have to know how far each dollar can be stretched. However, that may be easier in some places than others. A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset shows where in Oregon people can get the most out of their money. The study compares median income and cost of living data nationwide to find the counties where people hold the most purchasing power.
For a look at the leaders in Oregon, check the table below:
|Rank
|County, State
|Cost of Living
|Median Income
|Purchasing Power Index
|1
|Washington, OR
|$51,250
|$74,033
|63.65
|2
|Deschutes, OR
|$41,435
|$59,152
|62.90
|3
|Clackamas, OR
|$51,059
|$72,408
|62.49
|4
|Polk, OR
|$40,442
|$56,032
|61.05
|5
|Morrow, OR
|$39,398
|$54,386
|60.83
|6
|Marion, OR
|$39,655
|$53,828
|59.81
|7
|Linn, OR
|$36,650
|$49,515
|59.53
|8
|Hood River, OR
|$42,613
|$57,269
|59.22
|9
|Multnomah, OR
|$45,343
|$60,369
|58.66
|10
|Benton, OR
|$41,107
|$54,682
|58.61
The full study results, methodology and interactive map can be found at https://smartasset.com/mortgage/cost-of-living-calculator#Oregon