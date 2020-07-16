Study&Work: X Tips to Survive in College

As indicated by the American College Health Association’s research on American college students, anxiety is more common in college. The survey revealed that approximately 63% of college students experienced overwhelming anxiety in 2018, with 23% being diagnosed with anxiety

There are different types of anxiety. Furthermore, students can face several of them during studying in college. Such include social anxiety, separation anxiety, anticipatory anxiety, peer pressure anxiety, and test/examination anxiety.

Why is anxiety among young adults on the rise? It is because students experience lots of new challenges, have higher levels of independence. They are separated from their support system of friends and family. Students deal with much stress every day.

How to study, work, live, and survive during student life? There are tips to make your life easier.

Assess your possibilities. Before deciding whether to start to look for a job, you should assess your possibilities. First of all, calculate how much time you can make time for work in a week. Do not start working if you have an intensive academic year, and you are studying for the whole time. It is more important to receive a quality education than to earn money here and now. Millions of students are dealing with similar difficulties like you.

A Part-time job is a kind of employment which involves working fewer hours in a week than full time. It is an excellent ability to learn some professional skills while undertaking a study to see how the working world works. You can get work experience and develop the skills which would help you get you a job after college.

Freelance. What is it? According to the Cambridge Dictionary definition, freelance defines as doing particular pieces of work for different organizations. So, it is a type of self-employment. Advantages of being a freelancer : flexible working hours, working wherever you want; you decide what projects and what conditions to accept; you set the price of your services. The main disadvantage is that it never be ensured stable employment.

Job related to your profession. It is an effective way to understand how processes you learn in university can be used in practice. Knowledge is assimilated better when you know it in theory and how to use it. In case you want to compensate for the loss of education at the college, try to find a job in the specialty. Then, in exchange for the acquired knowledge, you will gain something much more expensive – experience.

Delegate tasks. Sometimes it is more reasonable to delegate tasks that you do not like to professionals. They will make a better product and will save you time. You can order professionally-written essays, and the writers will help you with your assignment. Besides writers, there is also a customer support team that ensures that a client gets the best experience.

Determine priorities. It is always hard and stressful to save a balance between work and study. Prioritizing your tasks is an efficient method that will allow you to become more productive. It lets focus your attention, limit distractions, and stay motivated by allowing you to visualize the steps you must take to achieve your goals.

Be friendly. Get along with the leader of your group and classmates. Close relations with classmates will help you to stay updated on active student life. Now there are lots of ways to make friends online, for example, to create a group in the messenger where you can exchange university news, information on current progress, useful information about studies, screenshots of abstracts, ask for advice from each other, etc. In addition to online support, classmates will help you solve the issue with notes, and sometimes even explain your situation to the teacher, softening his position about the student truant.

Be honest with professors. Go up personally to each professor and explain your situation to him. Explain that a good job has appeared, where you can gain valuable experience. That this is a chance to develop and grow, but you promise to devote the lion’s share of your time to study, because you understand its importance. In the conversation, be extremely polite, show all your sensitivity. It is significant for the successful completion of the subject at the end of the semester. Many teachers offer to prepare a report or a test instead of attending lectures. Some agree to miss lectures, but the attending practice is called mandatory.

Remember days off. College time is one of the most critical periods in our life. It determines the path and pace of development. But it is vital to have a rest. Set aside all your tasks, give a break, do things you like, have fun have with your friends and family, or work out. Go on a trip and visit a new location, city, or even country. It always inspires you and gives you the energy to move forward. If you feel your productivity decreases is a sign that your organism needs some relaxation.