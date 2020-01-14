SUB-BIDS REQUESTED — Oregon State University – Cascades Campus (OSU-C), Academic Building 2 (AB2) — Early Award Packages #1 — Bend, OR — BIDS DUE: February 4, 2020 at 2:00PM

The OSU-C AB2 project is a new 50,000sf Academic Building. This early award package includes the following scopes of work: Earthwork, Concrete Reinforcing, CIP Concrete, Steel Stairs, Subgrade Waterproofing, Elevators, and Fire Suppression. The Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing scopes have already been awarded. Bid documents, bid forms, instructions, and scope packages can be accessed at the following link: https://securecc.smartinsight.co/#/PublicBidProject/490934

SWINERTON BUILDERS

342 SW Second Ave.

Portland, OR 97204

Phone: (503) 224-6888 – Fax: (503) 224-6889

OR # 78483 – WA# SWINEB*992DR

We are an equal opportunity employer and request bids from all interested firms including disadvantaged, minority, women, veterans and emerging small business enterprises.