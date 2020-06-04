Subjective career success in a strategy of career planning 

Each person, having reached a certain age, thinks about professional growth – a career. Most often this happens back in school, when we begin to choose an industry where we can realize our intellectual potential, our abilities, and also satisfy our ambitions. However, at this age it is very difficult to decide on the choice of a profession and the direction of career growth.

One of the decisive factors in this choice is hereditary professional continuity in the family, when a person is oriented from childhood to continue the family dynasty in the profession. Also, quite often there is a situation where parents determine the choice of their child, insisting that the child receive a profession that, in their opinion, will feed him. Such sentiments in society are common and quite pragmatic. There are still a number of motives that influence choice, of the most prosaic nature. Such as:

the decision to go for a company with a friend;



the presence of a military department;



a low competition at the university for specialization;



affordable tuition fees on a commercial basis, as well as the presence of relatives or friends who can assist.

The consequence of such motives when choosing a profession is the emergence of such problems as:

dissatisfaction with the chosen direction;



lack of personal prospects in terms of professional growth;



the need for training in another area of specialization;



and the most common is the dislike of one’s own work.

And yet, starting our career, our professional growth, we think about success. We define goals and draw up a strategy for achieving success. How to determine – what is professional success? And how to understand – have we reached it or not?

In modern literature, professional success is the totality of positive results accumulated throughout a career, both psychologically and in terms of objective professional achievements. Researchers in Professional Success, E. Hug and D.V. Maanen, offer a division into objective and subjective types of careers and offer to consider them in a complex, as interdependent types of success.

Objective success is a positive result in a career that can be appreciated by others. As a rule, it is measured by such characteristics as the size of wages, the number of promotions and the level of the position in the hierarchy of the organization.

Subjective success is the totality of a person’s judgments about his professional achievements and results. It is measured by the parameters of job satisfaction and career satisfaction.

A person who perceives a career as a vocation is focused on his goals and objectives, as well as on the efforts to make to achieve these goals. This concentration of efforts leads to the achievement of the desired results (objective success), followed by satisfaction with one’s own activity (subjective success). The authors of this model conclude that the relationship between the two types of professional success in this case is obvious. Objective success provides recognition from others, and this leads to the transformation of personality and self-image, increased self-confidence, setting new goals and new efforts. This whole cycle contributes to the satisfaction of one’s own activity, i.e. achievement of subjective success, which, in turn, contributes to the achievement of objective success. Therefore, we observe a direct dependence: objective success leads to subjective success both directly (through personal satisfaction with one’s own success) and indirectly (through recognition by society).

So we found the answers to our questions. If a person receives public recognition in his professional activities and receives personal satisfaction from his position and work, we can say that this person has achieved professional success.

Based on the desire of the individual to achieve professional success and using this model, you can formulate a career strategy.

First, you need to properly assess your potential. Identify your strengths and weaknesses. Weigh your intellectual baggage. Determine the conformity of the goal with your abilities, intelligence and ambitions. In order to be successful, to build your career, it is very important that you like the job. It made it possible to feel its significance, and did not serve only as a way of earning livelihoods.

Secondly, to correctly assess the means, so to speak of “tools”, the achievement of the goal (additional education, social connections, the presence of certain character traits, financial opportunities, etc.). In the modern world, promotion up the career ladder is impossible without additional training. Constant and continuous study is one of the most important principles for moving forward, improving your skills and knowledge. It has always been believed that the most profitable investments are investments in oneself, in one’s education, in one’s development.

After conducting such an analysis, we get an internal sense of purpose and self-confidence, as well as the direction of the application of effort.

Thirdly, you need to determine the stages of a career, steps that will help you get closer to your goal. Identify the most important tasks and begin to move forward towards the intended goal, mastering the necessary skills and abilities, gaining the necessary professional experience.

Fourth, completing each stage of his career, conduct an objective, if possible, analysis of objective and subjective success. Assess how much the material level has improved, the degree of professional demand (according to the principle: while you are a poor specialist, you are looking for work, when you become a good specialist, work is looking for you). To analyze their own attitude to the work performed, the position held.

Fifth, given the newly discovered circumstances, make adjustments to goals and efforts. Considering that the sooner the satisfaction comes from the work performed, the position held, and material security, the faster career growth will stop.

Of course, in the process of going through the stages, the initial goal can change very much, but the main one – professional success – will approach as you progress.

Self-expression, self-improvement is very important for any person. This usually happens at work or in business. When planning your career, you can achieve not only professional growth. You can achieve a real goal, which is expressed in self-realization, self-recognition and self-esteem.

