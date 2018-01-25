How to Successfully Run a Location Independent Business

Are you tired of sitting in your office every day wishing you weren’t glued to the computer housed between four uninviting walls? Depending on your business model, it may be possible to begin traveling more often than not while still being able to work on your business. Freelancing is usually the ideal type of business model for running a location independent business, although it certainly isn’t the only option.

As you begin thinking about taking your company on the road, you need to consider things like credit card encryption for businesses to make it easier for customers to pay you anywhere in the world. Incorporation is also important if you’re just starting your freelancing practice or any other business for that matter. So running a name availability check in Hawaii is significant when deciding on your new company name, so look into that through a business search HA Secretary of State. If you’re incorporating in another state, please run the corporate lookup search in the state you plan to incorporate in.

When all is said and done, you’ll need to prepare for the inevitable ups and downs that all location independent businesses go through. To help you get ready for this massive change, we’d like to share a few suggestions to keep in mind as you start this amazing new chapter in your work life.

Internet Cafés

As a location independent entrepreneur, you’ll need to spend lots of time in Internet cafés in whatever town or city you end up in. Obviously, you’ll need access to the Internet if you’re going to complete your assignments for your customers. So it’s incredibly important to know the lay of the land and have a good idea of all the Internet cafés in the town you’re staying in.

Take some time to map out the Internet cafés in your new town. It’s often difficult to get access to quality Wi-Fi when you’re in an unfamiliar place. So having this map available will guarantee you’ll always know where to go to get good access to the Internet. Once you have this information in place, you’ll feel confident in your ability to complete assignments for the customers in your freelancing business and you’ll even be able to improve the SEO for your freelancing website.

Are You Ready to Work Strange Hours?

You may not realize this at first, but in order to accommodate some of your clients on the other side of the world, you may be required to work at odd hours. As an example, if you’re currently in a country that has a 12 hour time difference with the bulk of your customer base, you may need to work through the middle of the night or late into the evening in order to keep the same business hours as your customers.

On the other hand, this might not be an issue for you at all. You may be able to little work your regular 9-to-5 hours – or whatever hours you prefer – and still keep your clients happy. But the one thing we know for sure is many location independent entrepreneurs end up working strange, weird hours in order to accommodate their customers. So keep this in mind as a potential hurdle that you may have to overcome.

Get Ready to Delegate

At first, you may have a tough time delegating your responsibilities to other people, but you’ll be glad you did while traveling. Hire a virtual assistant to handle many of your smaller day-to-day responsibilities so you can focus on enjoying your travels, all the while knowing your customers are being taken care of.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve learned about some of the unexpected changes you’ll have to make while running a location independent business. They’ll feel strange at first, but given enough time you’ll get used to them. Before long, you’ll have a routine in place and you’ll wonder why you never thought about working and traveling much sooner!