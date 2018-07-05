Suicide Prevention Training Offered by OSU Extension

Have you ever wondered what you can do to help prevent suicide? Participants who would like to be equipped with skills to help individuals that may be in need of some help and hope are invited to join one of two, free training sessions on July 26. QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) will be offered by Oregon State University Extension to interested adults and teens. QPR, an evidence-based training program, is intended to offer hope through positive action.

Participants may pre-register for the 2-3:30pm or 6-7:30pm sessions at the OSU Extension/Deschutes County office at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. Please contact OSU Extension at 541-548-6088 by July 24. QPR sessions are free.

Sessions will be led by Glenda Hyde, Associate Professor of Practice and certified QPR instructor. QPR training sessions are offered in collaboration with St. Charles Health System, through their suicide prevention initiative. This basic training program seeks to train individuals who, because of their contact with those who may be at risk of suicide, are often in the best position to identify and refer people thinking about suicide to important resources and services.

