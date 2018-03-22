Summit Bank Named as 2018 Best Company to Work for in Oregon

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene and Bend, announced that it was recognized for the second year in a row by Oregon Business magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon. Summit Bank is one of two banks headquartered in Oregon to make the list this year.

“It is an honor to again be recognized by our colleagues and Oregon Business magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to work for in Oregon,” said Craig Wanichek, Summit Bank’s president and chief executive officer. “This recognition helps validate the emphasis we put on a strong internal culture. We value the 100 Best program because it helps us focus on our colleagues. I could not be more proud of our team for working together to make Summit Bank such an excellent place to thrive.”

The 100 Best list recognizes large, medium and small companies for excellence in work environment, management and communications, decision-making and trust, career development and learning and benefits and compensation. The list is based on the results of employee feedback, benefits and sustainable practices. The winners are published in the March 2018 special edition publication of Oregon Business and online at OregonBusiness.com.

With offices in Eugene and Central Oregon, Summit Bank is a business bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. Summit is the number one community bank lender in Oregon for SBA Financing.

sbko.bank