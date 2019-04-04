Summit Medical Group Oregon Announcements for April 2019

Continuing to deliver on its commitment of providing patients comprehensive care as the largest independent multispecialty physician group in Central Oregon, Summit Medical Group Oregon (SMGOR) announces the following community events, corporate news, services and provider news and timely health story leads for this month.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Free Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar – Prineville

On Thursday, April 18 from 4-5pm, Dr. Stephen Archer will give a free informational seminar about weight loss options. Seminar will include discussions about surgery and lifestyle changes to help maintain a healthy weight. Seminars provide prospective patients with information about weight loss risks and benefits, as well as the opportunity to talk to a patient panel that includes current participants in the program and those that have successfully completed the program. Seminars are free and open to the public. Event details can be found here.

SERVICES & CLINIC NEWS

Family Medicine Expands

Melina Moran, MSN, FNP-C, has joined the Family Medicine department at Summit Medical Group Oregon. Ms. Moran is a graduate of Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky, earning her Master of Science in Nursing. She completed her undergraduate degree at Portland State University.

April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month Testicular Cancer Q&A

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men between the ages of 20 and 34, and the leading cause of cancer-related death in this age group. Despite its higher prevalence in young males, testicular cancer is considered to be a modern medical success story with more than 95 percent of men who are diagnosed being cured. Self-exams are the key to early detection. Speak directly to Dr. Meredith R. Baker, MD about full Q&A.

Testicular Cancer Survivorship: The Cure is Just the Beginning

Treatment of testicular cancer has become one of the great successes of modern oncologic care. Through years of diligent research, innovation and a little luck, cure rates typically exceed 90 percent — even for widely metastatic disease. Read entire article SMGOR Urologist, Matt S. Ashley, MD, wrote here.