Summit Medical Group Oregon –BMC Announcements for July 2018

Continuing to deliver on its commitment of providing patients comprehensive care as the largest independent multispecialty physician group in Central Oregon, Summit Medical Group Oregon – Bend Memorial Clinic (BMC) announces the following community events, services and provider news, timely health story leads for this month.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

The Munch & Music Free Concert Series is Back!

Summit Medical Group Oregon – BMC announces its title sponsorship of the Central Oregon favorite Munch and Music free concert series in its 28th year. From live music to dozens of food and beverage vendors, local artists and crafts booths to bouncy houses, Munch and Music has something for everyone to enjoy. Please join us in Drake Park every Thursday night from July 12-August 16. Evening kicks off at 5:30pm with live music.

Full list at www.munchandmusic.com

NEW SERVICES AND PROVIDERS

New Cardiologist Join Summit Medical Group Oregon – BMC

We welcome Dr. Kirk Walker to our Cardiology department. Dr. Walker will see outpatient return visits and perform cardiac ancillary services, which include Echo, Stress Echo, Treadmills, EKGs, Cardiac Monitors and Device Checks.

BMC was the first medical group to offer cardiology services in Central Oregon. As Summit Medical Group Oregon – BMC, we are committed to continuing a legacy of exceptional care, and poised to shape an exciting future of delivering comprehensive cardiology services to the community.

New Weight Management Services Available at Summit Medical Group Oregon – BMC

Summit Medical Group Oregon – BMC adds a new service line to accompany over 30 specialties and services and improve the health of the Central Oregon community — Weight Management.

Losing weight and keeping it off is no easy task. Everyone’s weight loss journey is unique and individualized attention is key. The Summit Medical Group Oregon – BMC Weight Management team provides high-quality, patient-focused care to support, guide and encourage you on your weight loss journey. After an evaluation of overall health, the team will discuss various options and create a care

plan tailored to your individual needs. Options can include nutrition and exercise programs, prescription weight loss medication, and surgical weight loss options. Call 541-706-5407 to make an appointment.