Sunriver Area Chamber Relocates and Focuses on Community Contributions

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce has relocated its office to the Sunriver Business Park in an effort to focus on promoting regional area businesses, residential and economic development and to better serve the members and community of Sunriver.

Although tourism remains at the forefront for the Sunriver community, the Chamber will focus more energy on the development and success of its members and the larger community of Sunriver. In addition to being an information hub for locals and visitors, the new office with its fiber optics cable features shared work spaces and provides high speed internet access.

“While the Chamber will always promote tourism related business, the Chamber will also focus on small business development. Our new office has been modeled after Bend Tech, which provides co working spaces, conference room rental and state of the art video conferencing,” said Kent Elliott, Executive Director of the Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new space serves as an education center providing seminars and professional presentations while offering meeting and conference rooms. The Chamber intends to operate as a resource and referral center for new and small businesses and the community. Users will be charged on either a monthly or hourly bases. Two of the offices are already sub-rented to local businesses.

The Chamber is a voluntary non-profit organization comprised of businesses, community organizations and individuals who are dedicated to enhancing and promoting the economic vitality of the Sunriver community.

“Because of our unincorporated status, the Chamber can act as our area’s independent voice to address larger issues such as traffic flow in the Business Park, river access at Harpers Bridge, work force development and larger community wide issues that will come with growth. We also want to act as a community education center and are looking at providing small classes on subjects such as mobile phone usage, and Quick Books and employee training as requested,” Elliott said.

The Chamber promotes economic development and growth, professional education, customer services, government administration and regulation, workforce housing and transportation and leadership development.

“We are excited about the Sunriver Area Chamber’s relocation to the Sunriver Business Park. The Chamber is joining a thriving business park that is home to strong local businesses including Sunriver Brewing Company and Cascade Wellness Technologies. The new location will provide additional capacity and opportunities to promote our local businesses both regionally and nationally,” said Ryan Culp, Sunriver/La Pine Director for EDCO.

Sunriver Chamber members have the support of the Chamber helping to drive consumers and business to their doors. The Chamber operates the Sunriver Magazine, Sunriver Chamber of Commerce Website, Weekly E-News Letters, and Sunriver Potlucks, Business Mixers and Neighborhood Ambassador Program.

Having settled into their new space, the Sunriver Chamber intends to be a voice for the Sunriver community and a resource for uniting the community with a place to meet and conduct business. The Chamber serves as a representative of the area and a communication outlet to help keep locals informed.

Those interested in becoming members of the Sunriver Area Chamber can do so at this link: sunriverchamber.com/Join-us

Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce

Office: 56825 Venture Lane, Suite 110

Mailing Address: PO Box 3246, Sunriver OR 97707

Website: www.sunriverchamber.com

Phone: 541-593-8149

Email: exec@sunriverchamber.com

Executive Director: Kent Elliott

Volunteer Board Directors: 7

Year Established: 1986

Hot News: Relocated from the Sunriver Village to the Sunriver Business Park with a new focus on small business development and being an independent voice of the community.